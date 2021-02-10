Isabella Ross

Food has always been at the heart of my household. Having an Executive Chef as a father, I have always loved to try new recipes. A great hobby to consider, baking and cooking is also a fun (yet often messy) activity to do with the kids. Cherish the last weeks of summer by celebrating the fruit of the season in this delicious dessert recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup crème fraiche

2 eggs

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons white sugar

500g of fresh cherries

1 punnet of fresh raspberries

Pastry shell

For the pastry shell, it is up to you whether you would like to purchase a pre-made shell or make the pastry dough yourself. If making from scratch, look to Sweet Shortcrust Pastry recipes from Jamie Oliver or Donna Hay.

Method