The NSW Government’s economic stimulus program Dine & Discover is set to create a boost for dining, arts and tourism businesses. The program will be rolled out in The Rocks and in Broken Hill in early February and in late February it will expand to the Northern Beaches, Sydney CBD and Bega Valley. Eligible businesses in the Davidson electorate can now register to take part in the NSW Government’s major economic stimulus program, Dine & Discover NSW.

“It has been especially tough for those businesses affected by the Northern Beaches lockdown. Many small local businesses had to shut down at a busy time of year and lost significant income. We’ve heard loud and clear just how tough it has been for businesses in our community. This program will help reinvigorate the local economy and provide customers with hip pocket relief,” Local Member, Jonathan O’Dea commented.

The vouchers can only be used within businesses that have implemented a COVID Safety Plan and are registered as COVID Safe. Every NSW resident aged 18 and over will be eligible for four $25 vouchers worth $100 in total, to spend in participating businesses.

The vouchers will be divided into two categories:

Two $25 vouchers can be used for eating in at restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs and clubs from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays.

In addition, two $25 vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues, available 7 days a week, excluding public holidays.

To participate in Dine & Discover NSW, you must have a MyServiceNSW account.