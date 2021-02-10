The Year of the Ox will be celebrated in Ku-ring-gai between 1 and 26 February with a COVID-safe program of activities. Among the activities on offer are free calligraphy demonstrations, special story times for young children and performances by various cultural groups.

The council was awarded a $15,000 grant for its celebrations through the NSW Government’s Lunar New Year grants program. All events will have COVID-safe protocols in place, with bookings required and social distancing safeguards. Among the events planned are:

Lunar New Year – stories and craft

10 and 17 February, Gordon Library. Two special story times for young children with a Lunar New Year theme. Listen to traditional stories followed by a craft session. Children will receive a complimentary craft pack to take home.

Live demo of Chinese calligraphy

5 and 9 February, Gordon Library. See some exquisite Chinese calligraphy at this live demonstration and be in the running to order one of 10 calligraphy couplets to hang on your door and bring good fortune!

Lunar New Year art exhibition

1 -26 February, Council Chambers and Gordon Library. Beautiful art from South East Asian community artists in Ku-ring-gai.

Korean Celebration Day

12 February, online and at Gordon Library. A Korean-inspired celebration featuring traditional Korean performances and other Lunar New Year activities.

Lunar New Year Celebration

26 February, online and at Gordon Library and Secret Garden. Music and dancing performances from several cultural groups celebrating the Year of the Ox.