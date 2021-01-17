Isabella Ross

For those who don’t have the time for a week or fortnight away, a weekend getaway to Port Stephens is a must-do! An easy 2.5 hour’s drive from Sydney, Port Stephens is located in the Hunter Region of New South Wales, north of Newcastle. The area is lush in vegetation, beaches, bays and beautiful scenery, with the biggest town being Nelson Bay. For ideas on what to do, where to go and where to stay, read on!

Where to Stay:

The Mantra Nelson Bay has got a great name for itself – located a short stroll away from the hustle and bustle. It’s a great spot for anyone and everyone – couples, families, seniors – you name it. The pool is the best-selling point, along with a fully equipped kitchen if you enjoy cooking.

The Itinerary:

Now for the fun stuff! Anna Bay is a 10-minute drive from Nelson Bay, with the spot known for its gigantic sand dunes which are incredible to see. You can also experience them up close with a camel ride at Birubi Beach. The beaches around Nelson Bay are also lovely to enjoy – for a sunset experience head to Salamander Beach.

Where to Eat:

Now for everyone’s favourite topic – food! The Little Nel is a great café to visit for some delicious meals – the Tuna Poke bowl is particularly good. The Thai restaurant, Mod Thai, is also a local hit. For a fancy dining experience to share with a loved one, Rick Stein at Bannisters has got a great name for itself, along with the Point Restaurant, both in Salamander Bay.