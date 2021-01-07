Isabella Ross

Particularly brilliant for creative-minded people, the act of producing and creating art is really beneficial for the soul. Studies have actually shown that there is a strong link between making art and the benefit it can have on your mindset.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, a product of Harvard Medical School, there is a significant amount of scientific and psychological research suggesting the link between art and wellness. “The beneficial effects of creating aren’t dependent on a person’s skill or talents,” is noted by Harvard, highlighting that it is the process not the product.

Whether it is using a colouring-in book, doing some painting, craft, card making or sketching, there is something to suit all depending on skill level and interest. So, if you are feeling a little stressed or anxious, give art making a go!

Art Activities to Get Behind:

Millie Marotta Colouring Books: Available at Target, Big W and Amazon Aus, these colouring-in books are absolutely beautiful! The drawings are inspired by flora and fauna, including books on Animal Kingdom, Woodland Wild and Beautiful Birds.

Ku-ring-gai Art Centre Classes: A great local spot in Roseville, Ku-ring-gai Art Centre offers lots of art classes for people. Classes include mosaic design, pottery and sculpture, watercolour and drawing mixed media.

Johanna Basford Colouring Books: Similar to the Millie Marotta books, these ones by Johanna Basford are also available at Big W. Themes include Festive Christmas prints, Enchanted Forest, Secret Garden and also one on a World of Flowers. Delightful!

Macquarie Community College Oil Painting Course: This Oil Painting course is suitable for both beginner and experienced students. Enrol in this course and discover the basics of oil painting which includes colour, tone, perspective, composition and brush techniques. Enjoy painting still life and landscape subjects.