Isabella Ross

Summer is the time to expand the swimsuit repertoire – embracing new styles, patterns and cuts. So, take inspiration from this collection of trends curated by Sydney Observer. As we have all come to know, the perfect swimsuit can take your poolside look to another level.

The One Piece:

One pieces are a staple in the swimwear wardrobe, flattering on a variety of body types, ages and more. Not only are they of a lovely versatile shape, but they’re also incredibly practical – win/win! The great thing about this style is that they can have some embellishments to suit what you are looking for – certain cuts, ruffles, patterns, belts and more. Monochrome is always a classic, as shown in one of these images below. So too is vibrant red, a nice punchy tone that is perfect for summer. What is really making waves currently is the botanical-theme prints as of late – the palm fronds, leaves and more. That’s what makes this patterned one piece below so trendy.





All swimsuits available on The Iconic

The High-Waisted Bikini:

High-waisted bikinis are also a must-have in your wardrobe – allowing you to show off your figure, but still feel comfortable and supported. This season is the time to embrace some fresh and summer-inspired hues – take the teal set for example. The lime gingham one is another interesting piece – the one-shoulder also a really unique touch. And to finish off, embrace the botanical-theme in this style of the swimsuit as well – the flora/leaf pattern is just lovely!