What is Invasion Day?

Otherwise known as ‘Survival Day’ or ‘Day of Mourning’, January 26 marks the date Caption Arthur Phillip and 1,500 convicts, crew, marines and civilians claimed the land and raised the British flag for the first time at Sydney Cove in 1788. In the 10 years that followed, it is estimated that Australia lost 90% of its Indigenous populations, the world’s oldest living cultures dating back over 60,000 years.

With this in mind, it is understandable that January 26 has never been a day for Indigenous Australians to celebrate – urging a timely conversation of whether it is actually appropriate for anyone to celebrate on a day like such. Australia Day should be for all Australians.

