Isabella Ross

There is no better way to start 2021 than with some New Year finance tips and tricks! When it comes to everyday finances many of us have been left in the dark, struggling to understand all things money related. Effie Zahos is one of Australia’s leading personal finance commentators. As editor of Money, Australia’s longest running personal finance magazine, she has a knack for making money matters simple. The marvellous woman herself sat down exclusively with Sydney Observer, to help women in particular gain control of their financial position.

“One in three Aussie women retire with no superannuation, leaving them facing poverty. As the mother of a teenage daughter, I want to equip women to take control of their finances. In my upcoming book, I tackle each stage in life, from getting your first job and falling in (and out) of love and starting a family, to planning for those golden years. So here are three of my all-time classic money tips.”