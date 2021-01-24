Isabella Ross

Red with Envy

Be bold this summer season with warm tones. All things red are the hype currently, as well as terracotta, pink, tangerine and crimson tones. Suiting multiple different skin tones, this colour palette is highly versatile and complementary. Incorporating red into your accessories is also on the agenda – think bold berry handbags or even a lick of nail polish

Creative Prints

Age is just a number – so regardless of if you are 60 or 20, why not get creative and play with prints in your repertoire. Camilla is one of the most popular designer Australian labels in the market, thanks to its unique patterns and textures. If opting for a printed top, make sure to pair it with some white linen trousers so that your outfit is fresh and modern.

Flowy Trousers

Whether it is for work, a casual affair or afternoon cocktails with the girls, every woman should own a pair of flowy pants. Perfect in numerous different shades, this piece of clothing can even be paired with a variety of footwear including sandals, sneakers or heels. So, you are sure to get your money’s worth with this purchase!

Floral, Fruity Scents

Perfume is highly personal but also a lovely way to complement any fashion occasion. For the ultimate femme fatale moment, think about investing in a good quality scent that has fruity and floral undertones, for example, Mark Jacobs’ Daisy is a go-to.