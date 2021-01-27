More than $11 million in funding has been announced to help preschool and daycare centres improve their services. Preschool and daycare centres across the state will be able to improve their services, with more than $11 million in funding announced this week.

The NSW Government’s Quality Learning Environments (QLE) grants provide not-for-profit community and mobile preschools and not-for-profit long day care services across the State with funding of up to $15,000 to purchase resources and activities which improve physical or educational learning environments.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said that more than 980 early childhood services will receive the QLE Grants. “Early childhood education is incredibly important, and these grants will help educators provide high quality learning environments for children,” Ms Mitchell said.

The grants will fund improvements to physical spaces by enhancing the quality of the grounds and buildings of services. They can also be used to provide specialised educational programs for children to address identified educational needs.

“Successful services can also use allocated funds for incursions and excursions such as art classes, yoga, music lessons or cultural programs, along with service enhancements such as improvements to play areas or outdoor environments,” Ms Mitchell said.