Isabella Ross
Veganism is on the rise in Australia! By definition, veganism is a way of living that looks to exclude all forms of exploitation and cruelty to animals. It promotes the use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of the animals, humans and the environment. A recent Oxford University study this year found that consuming a vegan diet may be the “single biggest way” to reduce your environmental impact on earth. Cutting out animal products from your diet doesn’t have to be difficult and intimidating. Recent research also indicates that Australia will continue as the third fasted growing vegan market in the world. Celebrate Veganuary this January by trying this delicious sweet recipe.
NOMO’s Vegan Chocolate Mousse Cake
Available at Big W for just $4.50 for 82g, the chocolatey hero of the recipe – NOMO’s Hazelnot Choc Bar will ensure a creamy taste to the mousse cake and leave your friends and family wanting more! On top of this, NOMO chocolate is completely nut free and is a perfect alternative Christmas treat for those with nut allergies.
Ingredients
- 150g dairy-free & gluten free digestive biscuits
- 50g dairy-free spread, melted
- 300mL soya whipping cream
- 150g NOMO Hazelnot Choc Bar
Directions
- Grease and line a springform cake tin.
- Crush the biscuits and add the melted spread and 50g of the melted NOMO Hazelnot Choc Bar. Stir until well combined.
- Press into the base of the cake tin and place in the fridge to set.
- Whip the soya whipping cream on high speed for at least two minutes, or until light and fluffy.
- In a microwave or a Bain Marie melt the NOMO Hazelnot Choc Bar.
- Gently stir the chocolate into the cream until well combined.
- Pour onto the biscuit base and level off the top.
- Place in the fridge to set.
- Remove from the tin and decorate as desired.