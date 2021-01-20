Isabella Ross

Veganism is on the rise in Australia! By definition, veganism is a way of living that looks to exclude all forms of exploitation and cruelty to animals. It promotes the use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of the animals, humans and the environment. A recent Oxford University study this year found that consuming a vegan diet may be the “single biggest way” to reduce your environmental impact on earth. Cutting out animal products from your diet doesn’t have to be difficult and intimidating. Recent research also indicates that Australia will continue as the third fasted growing vegan market in the world. Celebrate Veganuary this January by trying this delicious sweet recipe.

NOMO’s Vegan Chocolate Mousse Cake

Available at Big W for just $4.50 for 82g, the chocolatey hero of the recipe – NOMO’s Hazelnot Choc Bar will ensure a creamy taste to the mousse cake and leave your friends and family wanting more! On top of this, NOMO chocolate is completely nut free and is a perfect alternative Christmas treat for those with nut allergies.

Ingredients

150g dairy-free & gluten free digestive biscuits

50g dairy-free spread, melted

300mL soya whipping cream

150g NOMO Hazelnot Choc Bar

Directions