Incredibly, six out of ten Sydneysiders have never seen an opera at the Sydney Opera House! Despite the Sydney Opera House being an internationally recognised architectural masterpiece and a much-loved national treasure, 57% of Sydneysiders have never even ventured inside to view an opera. With international borders closed, it is important now more than ever for Australians to support their local arts industry.

More than nine months since its last performance, Opera Australia is thrilled to be back at the Sydney Opera House, opening on January 5 with Lehár’s uplifting The Merry Widow. A comedy performed in English and filled with glamour, glitz and high-energy dance numbers, The Merry Widow is a fun-filled production for first-time opera-goers and Sydneysiders who’ve been starved of entertainment this year.

The show runs until January 16, 2021, so audiences have only a couple of weeks to enjoy this spectacular production. In this magnificently opulent production, all the glitz and glamour of art deco France comes alive thanks to the creative dream team of director/choreographer Graeme Murphy, set designer Michael Scott-Mitchell and costume designer Jennifer Irwin. Their vision combines spirited choreography with lavish costumes and stunning sets, creating a show to be enjoyed by all.

Following their acclaimed performances in West Side Story on Sydney Harbour last year, two of the country’s finest performers, Julie Lea Goodwin and Alexander Lewis will lead an all-Australian cast in this dance-packed show. The pair will reunite on the Joan Sutherland Theatre stage to play former lovers Hanna Glavari and Danilo Danilovich in this entertaining tale of a newly wealthy widow who is suddenly the hottest catch in town. Performing alongside the duo will be David Whitney as the comic Baron Mirko Zeta and soaring soprano Stacey Alleaume as Valencienne. Joining them on stage will be an ensemble of celebrated local talent including Jane Ede, Luke Gabbedy, Richard Anderson, Benjamin Rasheed and Angela Hogan. Conductor Brian Castles-Onion will lead the Opera Australia Orchestra and Opera Australia Chorus in their performance of Lehár’s fantastic music.

With magnificent sets, brilliant choreography and fabulous costumes The Merry Widow is the perfect start to 2021.