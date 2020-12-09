Isabella Ross

Cables Melbourne

Bold bright shades, summery linens and flowy long fabrics. The latest summer fashion at Cables Melbourne is looking fresh and fabulous. Whether it is a Christmas gift for yourself or a great mid-week splurge, the shop has some gorgeous pieces to consider – definitely worth a look! St Ives Shopping Centre

Turramurra Jewellers

Turramurra Jewellers has been an institution in the North Shore community for several years, known for their exquisite workmanship and stunning pieces. Designer and crafter John Thearle is the genius behind the business, conducting valuations, restorations and repairs, designing and bespoke craftsmanship. The Walkway, Studio 2/1269 Pacific Highway Turramurra

RG Collection Sydney

Another great boutique at St Ives Shopping Centre is RG Collection. Not only do they have some lovely clothing options, but the boutique is also a one-stop-shop for jewellery, hats, handbags, scarves and more. This is a great place to find some Christmas gifts with a wide price range, meaning anyone can find something suitable and in their budget for the perfect present. St Ives Shopping Centre

Forbes Footwear Hornsby

Do you seek comfort but don’t want to compromise on fashion? Forbes Footwear should be on your radar. Offering a good range of quality brands and designs, the family-owned business offer shoes that are orthotic-friendly and arch-supported. Their Spring/Summer collection for 2021 has just been released, and it is definitely going to be a hit on the market! 153 Peats Ferry Road Hornsby

Kurt Seifert Jewellers

Alterations, re-modellings, repairs, or pieces designed for engagements, weddings, anniversaries – you name it, Kurt Seifert Jewellers do it! The family-run business is known for their originality and craftsmanship, also known as The Unique Art and Jeweller Shop. 1A William Street Hornsby

Alyzz K Boutique

Stocking some of Australia’s most iconic luxury brands, including Zulu & Zephyr, Alice McCall and By Charlotte, this local boutique is a nice and convenient way for locals to get their grab on some designer goodies. With fashion-forward styles, Alyzz K Boutique is sure to have some perfect clothing pieces for this summer season. St Ives Shopping Centre