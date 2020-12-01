Eliza Cusack

Whether you have small children or grandchildren, or you’re looking for a fun festive outing with friends, this year’s Christmas lights will not let you down. Take an adventure through these Sydney suburbs one night this summer to see the most spectacular light displays and festive decorations on show.

Neighbourhood Displays

Lane Cove hosts its very on Light Up Lane Cove competition each year, with many streets in the suburb taking part. Check out Sutherland Street as it’s the running favourite. In Willoughby, First, Second, Third and Fourth Avenues always put on a show full of festive fun. The streets of West Pennant Hills always have dazzling lights on show, especially 77 Westmore Drive.

Darling Harbour

This year, Darling Harbour is set to be full of spectacular festive instillations. A six-metre-tall bauble will be on display in the ICC forecourt. There will also be interactive swinging bells at Darling Square which include built in swings for the kids. Continuing with the larger than life theme, there will be gigantic Christmas presents on display at the Harbourside Forecourt accompanied by shimmering fluorescent lights.

Martin Place

The largest Christmas tree in NSW can be found in the heart of Martin Place this season. The tree has over 800 branches and has been decorated within 110,000 LED lights. One of the most beautiful features is the 15,000 ‘buds’ which represent nine different types of native Aussie flowers including bottlebrush and kangaroo paw. Every fifteen minutes between 7pm and midnight up until Christmas Eve, the tree will put on a display showing off a kaleidoscope of beautiful colours and lights.

St Mary’s Cathedral

A strong contender for one of the best Christmas light displays the city has to offer, The Lights of Christmas show will take over the face of St Mary’s Cathedral with a show of music and projections. The display will run from December the 10th to the 25th between 8:30 and 11pm each night.