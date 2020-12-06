A great way to start the summer holidays, Kids World Playland Macquarie Centre is offering free entry to kids on December 15th. All you need to do is bring a can of food (minimum 400g) in support of Foodbank NSW and you will receive free entry into the Playland centre! (One can per child, adult entry is free).

According to Foodbank NSW, charities across the state have reported a 47% increase in demand for food relief since the pandemic. This year, 38% of food insecure residents in NSW and ACT are accessing food relief at least once a week, versus 16% in 2019.

A worthwhile cause to support this Christmas, by donating a can, you will not only be gaining a day of fun for the kids, but also contributing to the tonnes of food the Playland centre has provided to Foodbank NSW already.



All adults and children must be wearing socks and please respect the centre’s no outside food or drink policy – bottled water and nut-free baby puree are the only exception.

Enjoy the family fun! Should you require more information, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/407858267260036

https://kidsworldplay.com.au/