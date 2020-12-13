Young people, school-leavers and job seekers are encouraged to get involved in the NSW Government’s Skilling for Recovery program. The program offers coverage of a range of industry areas, with something to suit all. The courses are predominantly centric to industries identified as in need of employers and job growth – i.e. STEM-related fields. However, if STEM is not to your suiting, there are plenty of arts, health, food and retail resources available.

“There are more than 100,000 fee-free training places available for people in NSW as the workforce looks to reskill, retrain and redeploy in a post-COVID-19 economy,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. “It doesn’t matter if you are a school leaver or looking for a new career path, I encourage everyone impacted by the pandemic to see what training options are available to them.”

This year has been catalysed by great job precarity, with Australia’s unemployment rate increased to 6.9% in September 2020. With a lack of job opportunities on the market, job seekers are encouraged to up-skill, ensuring they are of greater value to a future employer. “We need to provide opportunities that help school leavers find their feet during these uncertain times. That’s why we’re delivering practical, bite-sized and fee-free training opportunities this summer,” said Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell.

https://education.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/summer-skills