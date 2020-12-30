Eliza Cusack

With overseas holidays out of the picture for the foreseeable future, why not take advantage of what Australia has to offer and plan an outback adventure. We have chosen three different types of tours depending on your fitness ability and what sights you are hoping to see.

KAKADU

The Northern Territory is home to thousands of native wildlife and species of flora. There is also the opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous people of Australia. If you are looking to rent or utilise your own caravan, camping in the Kakadu National Park is a once in a lifetime opportunity. With lots of campgrounds to choose from across the National Park, there are plenty of options. You can choose from a bush campground or a managed campground with showers and a fire pit for a little more comfort. The list of activities to do is endless, from waterfall walks, to crocodile spotting and Indigenous rock art tours.

ULURU

Longitude 131° accommodation is one of the country’s most celebrated luxury accommodations. Situated amongst the dunes of the desert, the hotel boasts amazing Aboriginal artworks and relics as well as a bar and restaurant. The accommodation is the only of its kind to offer views to both Uluru and Kata Tjuta that can be seen from most of the hotel’s lavish rooms. Also, worth noting is that the Northern Territory currently has an incentivised tourism campaign, Never Before NT Summer Sale, directed to keen Aussie travellers. Available until March 31 2021, the Territory is offering travellers a discount of up to $1000 off already reduced prices for NT Summer holiday packages, Details can be found at https://northernterritory.com/promotions/%20summer-sale

BROKEN HILL

Outback NSW is booming with history and sight-seeing. Towns within the NSW Central Tablelands include Bathurst, Cowra, Lithgow, Mudgee, Orange and more. In Northern Outback NSW, Broken Hill is a major highlight! Coach tours are a really handy travel idea for seniors, whether it be coach or train tours. The stress of getting to the destination is set aside, letting you enjoy the journey in comfort and ease. There are lots of coach tours restarting their operations in 2021 – so you have plenty of time to organise for the trip! See the simply stunning rugged landscape, Indigenous rock art, National Parks, art galleries, restaurants, opal mining regions and more.