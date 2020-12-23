The NSW Government recently announced a new, six-hectare bike park at Belrose open and ready for Northern Beaches and North Shore residents and Australia’s mountain biking community to enjoy.

Member for Davidson, Jonathan O’Dea, said the $2 million Bare Creek Bike Park, created from a rehabilitated and transformed portion of the former Belrose Waste Management landfill site, was a world-class facility catering for riders of all levels. “The completion of this project is welcome news for local residents, and community and mountain biking representatives who have worked with us for many years to achieve this transformation. It took three years and 80,000 cubic metres of sandstone to rehabilitate this former tip site and create a world-class mountain bike park that is not only a boon for residents but will attract professional riders from across the country.”

“This has been a combined effort the community and government should be proud of and we invite residents and visitors to come and test out the bike and walking trails and enjoy these new open spaces,” Mr O’Dea concluded. The park features nine downhill bike trails, skills and dirt jump areas, a pump track, walking trails, a dedicated access road, as well as amenities and onsite parking. After almost 50 years of landfill activity, the Belrose Waste Management Centre ceased operations in late 2014.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes, said following extensive community consultation the Environmental Service Group, part of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, worked in close partnership with Northern Beaches Council, Dirt Art Pty Ltd and Trail Care to deliver the bike park. “This project is another example of the NSW Government delivering quality public spaces and community infrastructure through the adaptive reuse of surplus and underutilised land. Public spaces play a vital role in bolstering our wellbeing and our local businesses and we will continue to deliver usable public spaces our communities can enjoy.”