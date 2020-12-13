Eliza Cusack

Losing sleep can have a particularly harmful effect on your body. In fact, research has shown that not getting enough sleep can lower your immune system, increase your chances of developing a heart disease and seriously impact your cognitive health. Brain functions such as decision-making, memory and problem solving are all worsened as a result of little sleep. Whilst these genius sleep products may not solve everything, they will certainly help to improve your sleeping patterns and allow you to have a more restful night’s sleep.

Pillow Spray

Sleep sprays will usually contain calming ingredients such as lavender and camomile which can help to relax your body and mind. Research has found that lavender can increase ‘slow-wave sleep’ which is linked to slowing your heartbeat down and relaxing muscles. The popular This Works sleep spray is a cult-favourite and for good reason. The spray aims to relieve exhaustion and help to promote better sleep patterns and can be purchased from MECCA.

Weighted Blanket

Also known as a gravity or pressure blanket, these blankets are intended to create a sense of physical touch and connection. In turn the blanket can provide security and can help the body to relax. A 2015 study in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders saw 31 adults with chronic insomnia have their sleep tracked for one week with their usual bedding. For the following two weeks they slept with a weighted blanket and for the final week they slept with their usual bedding again. Participants of the study noted that they were able to sleep longer and were less awake over the course of the night when sleeping with the weighted blanket.

White Noise Machine

If you find you are often woken up by sounds in the night, it may be time to invest in a white noise machine. White noise provides a calming sound that aids in drowning out any external sounds in your room making it difficult to get to sleep. White noise machines have been shown to significantly reduce the time it takes to fall asleep as well as decrease interruptions throughout your sleep.