Isabella Ross

With summer in full swing, now is the time to celebrate the sweetness of seasonal fruit with these fresh and fabulous popsicle recipes.

Banana / Chocolate Popsicles

Ingredients:

For Chocolate Layers –

2 bananas (riper the better)

4 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1 tbsp. honey

For Banana Layer –

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 bananas (riper the better)

1 tbsp. honey

Method:

Add each of ingredients for each of the respective layers into separate bowls. Blend each separately, using a blender on high for 2 minutes or until a paste-like consistency is achieved. Layering the two different mixtures, start with the banana layer, then chocolate. Repeat until the mould is full. Insert popsicle sticks into mixture and immediately put into the freezer for it to completely harden. Freeze overnight. Once ready to eat, enjoy!

Cherry and Coconut Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 cups cherries pitted and halved. Best to use fresh over frozen.

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. white sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla bean extract

2 cups coconut milk

Method:

In a small pan, simmer the cherries, sugar and a small splash of water over a medium heat. Simmer the cherries until they are juicy and soft, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Using a blender, blend together the coconut milk, vanilla extract and honey. Fold the cherries into the coconut milk mixture, but only fold roughly – this will ensure there is still a marble effect when the mixture is poured into the mould. Add the mixture into the moulds. Insert popsicle sticks into mixture and immediately put into the freezer for it to completely harden. Freeze overnight. Once ready to eat, enjoy!

Raspberry Popsicles

Ingredients:

150 grams fresh raspberries

1 cup soda water

60ml cordial of your choice

1 tbs. lime juice

1 tbsp. honey

Method: