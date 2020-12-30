Isabella Ross
With summer in full swing, now is the time to celebrate the sweetness of seasonal fruit with these fresh and fabulous popsicle recipes.
Banana / Chocolate Popsicles
Ingredients:
For Chocolate Layers –
- 2 bananas (riper the better)
- 4 tbsp. cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups coconut milk
- 1 tbsp. honey
For Banana Layer –
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 2 bananas (riper the better)
- 1 tbsp. honey
Method:
- Add each of ingredients for each of the respective layers into separate bowls. Blend each separately, using a blender on high for 2 minutes or until a paste-like consistency is achieved.
- Layering the two different mixtures, start with the banana layer, then chocolate. Repeat until the mould is full.
- Insert popsicle sticks into mixture and immediately put into the freezer for it to completely harden. Freeze overnight. Once ready to eat, enjoy!
Cherry and Coconut Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cherries pitted and halved. Best to use fresh over frozen.
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tbsp. vanilla bean extract
- 2 cups coconut milk
Method:
- In a small pan, simmer the cherries, sugar and a small splash of water over a medium heat. Simmer the cherries until they are juicy and soft, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Using a blender, blend together the coconut milk, vanilla extract and honey.
- Fold the cherries into the coconut milk mixture, but only fold roughly – this will ensure there is still a marble effect when the mixture is poured into the mould.
- Add the mixture into the moulds. Insert popsicle sticks into mixture and immediately put into the freezer for it to completely harden. Freeze overnight. Once ready to eat, enjoy!
Raspberry Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 150 grams fresh raspberries
- 1 cup soda water
- 60ml cordial of your choice
- 1 tbs. lime juice
- 1 tbsp. honey
Method:
- In a blender, blend together the cordial, lime juice, honey and soda water. Once desired consistency is achieved, stir in the raspberries, mashing a few so that the raspberry flavour seeps through the mixture.
- Add the mixture into the moulds. Insert popsicle sticks into mixture and immediately put into the freezer for it to completely harden. Freeze overnight. Once ready to eat, enjoy!