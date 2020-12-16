Eliza Cusack

Salmon is one of the best foods you can incorporate into your diet thanks to its wide range of health benefits. As an excellent source of lean protein, salmon can help you feel fuller for longer. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, the fish is also a good source of potassium which is crucial for balancing blood pressure and boosting your heart’s health. Research has also found that eating at least two servings a week can help to reduce your risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes. The great thing about salmon is its versatility when it comes to cooking, whether it’s on the barbie, in the oven or on the stove! Try out these two easy recipes this summer.

Honey Garlic Salmon

This super quick and easy recipe requires only four ingredients – all which you should be able to find in your pantry. You will need soy sauce, honey, garlic and vinegar. Simply mix four tablespoons of honey, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of white vinegar and one large clove of minced garlic into a bowl. Next season your salmon slices with salt and pepper and cook until crispy on the skin side. You can then pour your sauce into the pan ensuring the coat covers all of the salmon pieces well. Some delicious optional toppings include sesame seeds and finely sliced shallots or chives.

Roast Salmon with Macadamia Nuts and Pesto

https://www.goodfood.com.au/recipes/roast-salmon-with-macadamia-and-rocket-pesto-recipe-20160921-grlr1e

If you have a little more time on your hands, this is the recipe for you. Begin by heating your oven to 200C. Season your salmon with a little salt and pepper as well as a light drizzle of olive oil. Bake your salmon pieces in the oven until cooked through. Whilst you could use store-bought pesto, why not try making your own. Using a food processor or blender, process 2 cups of rocket, ½ a cup of chopped parsley, ⅓ cup of toasted macadamia nuts, 1 garlic clove roughly chopped, 1 ½ tablespoons of lemon juice and around 100ml of olive oil. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Once you have removed your salmon pieces from the oven, spoon the mixture onto the salmon and serve with some extra toasted macadamia nuts on top.