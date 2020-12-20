Jonathan O’Dea and Paul Fletcher

A message from Jonathan O’Dea, Member for Davidson, Speaker:

The COVID-19 virus made this year a very tough one. The restrictions and changes impacted everyone and every aspect of life. The recent State Budget is largely a plan to help families, support business and create jobs across NSW. Getting back on track is going to be a challenge. NSW’s testing, tracing and quarantine programs are cutting-edge and are well funded, so we can continue to open our economy safely.

The Budget supports the people doing it toughest; easing the strain of the economic and health crisis and providing record mental health support. We have a $107 billion-dollar infrastructure pipeline for roads, rail, schools, hospitals and energy infrastructure. There is also a blitz of smaller, local and shovel-ready projects to generate tens of thousands of jobs in every corner of the state. In the midst of this jobs crisis, the Budget funds skills training to get people back into work. A $2.1 billion payroll tax cut and the $250 million Jobs Plus Program will make NSW the most attractive state to run a business and encourage businesses to hire and retain employees.

You will be able to do your own bit to support hospitality and tourism in the New Year with $100 worth of vouchers from the NSW Government for every adult resident (see www.nsw.gov.au) I urge you all to use your $100 vouchers to get out, enjoy the best of NSW and support local businesses in 2021. In the meantime, I wish everyone a happy Christmas and a safe and peaceful 2021

A message from Paul Fletcher, Member for Bradfield, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts:

2020 has been a tough year for many Australians. From bushfires, drought and floods to the pandemic, it’s been quite a test for our nation. Collectively we can take pride in the no-fuss way Australians have done what we needed to do in response – whether that’s the courage of our volunteer firefighters, the determination of our farmers to keep going in the face of drought, or the way we have quickly made major changes to our lives to comply with public health measures.

The Morrison Government has worked throughout the COVID-19 crisis to save lives, cushion the blow and help Australians remain in jobs. The $101 billion JobKeeper program was a lifeline that supported around 3.5 billion jobs. This year’s budget sets out a path to economic recovery. The Jobmaker Hiring Credit for example, will support an estimated 450,000 jobs for young people. Infrastructure projects around the country are being accelerated with $14 billion of funding, estimated to support 40,000 jobs.

Locally, this additional funding will see $1.9 million distributed across Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai and Willoughby. The Pinch Point Program will see a further $24 million in funding for small-scale road improvements across the Bradfield electorate. Our energy plan allocates $1.9 billion to support low emissions and renewable technologies. There is $1.8 billion in funding for the environment, including helping our wildlife recover from bushfires.

Following a tough year for many, this festive season is a chance to rest, recharge and connect with friends and family – while observing social distancing rules of course! I wish you the best for Christmas and a very happy 2021.