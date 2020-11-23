Eliza Cusack

The digital world can often be very overwhelming and hard to comprehend, particularly with new technologies evolving every day. Here are a few steps you can take to improve your technology skills and feel more confident in the digital space.

Write a list

A great step is to compile a list of questions you have, including every service you wish to explore. These could range from easier ways to stay in touch with family, to shopping online and managing your finances.

Get a how-to book

There are a great variety of helpful books that can make it easier to improve your technology skills. Here are our top three:

1.‘Laptops for Seniors’ For Dummies. A great book if you are considering purchasing a laptop and also wish to learn more about social media.

2. ‘Computers For Seniors’ Carrie Ewin, Chris Ewin, Cheryl Ewin. This book is a step-by-step guide to approaching a computer and becoming a confident user.

3.‘iPhone for Seniors in easy steps,’ Nick Vandome. If you have just purchased or considering buying a smartphone, this is the book for you.

Join a club or find a workshop

Computer Pals for Seniors is a club operating within the Ku-ring-gai Council area, for retired or semi-retired over 55-year-olds. The club is open to anyone with an interest in communication technology. The main aim of the organisation is to; keep seniors on top of changes in technology as they develop and to equip seniors with the skills required to carry out everyday transactions online. The group offers a range of options, including one-on-one tuition, small group workshops and also frequent educational forums. The lessons and workshops are usually held at either East Lindfield or Turramurra. While the service has been on hold due to COVID-19, it will be up and running again shortly.