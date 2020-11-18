Eliza Cusack

The ground-breaking Sydney Festival is running from Wednesday January 6th to Tuesday January 26th and will involve 21 days of celebrating the best work from artists and companies. The festival will see over 130 events take place across the city, which includes 50 gigs in smaller venues. From First Nations performances, to open-air shows and the unveiling of the amazing new stage at Barangaroo, there is something for everyone.

One of the most talked about events is Sunshine Super Girl which involves a celebration of Wiradjuri woman and Australian tennis legend Evonne Goolagong’s inspiring life story. The performance is told through signature Australian wit and humour and will explore Goolagong’s journey from the small country town of Barellan, to winning 14 Grand Slam titles. Directed by Andrea James, the incredible story will prompt the audience to face the injustices of the past whilst taking in the wonders of this renowned Australian athlete. The show will be held at the Sydney Town Hall between the 8th-17th of January and requires bookings to be made.

Another hyped festival event is Duba, which is a visual art installation that will explore flora and fauna on the verge of extinction. The eco-immersive tour is filled with breathtaking creatures and interactive elements that have been inspired by collaborations with leading global conservation zoos. The experiment will be held at Carriage Works and general admission tickets are $20.

To get prepared for the festival, consider creating your own Festival Itinerary. A feature on the Sydney Festival website allows you to download and print off planners for each of the three weeks that the festival will be running. Due to COVID-19, safety requirements and number limitations, it’s important that you book your ticket to reserve your place at each of the unique events. With some events free and others requiring a ticket to be bought, the best way to reserve your seat is through the website. Some of the events which are sold out will allow for the opportunity to join a waitlist. Get in quick to ensure you don’t miss out on what may be the best Sydney Festival so far…

Go to https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au for more information.