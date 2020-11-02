Eliza Cusack

Chatswood is home to some of the best foodie spots in Sydney, thanks to its huge variety of Asian influences and flavours. Whether you’re an avid foodie, or you’re looking to try something a little outside of your comfort zone, these 3 hotspots have got your name on them.

Gram Pancakes

Gram Pancakes is one of the most popular foodie hotspots in all of Chatswood, with regular queues out the door at all times of the day. Gram is famous for its Japanese-style soufflé pancakes which are also known as the ‘wobbly’ pancakes thanks to their thick consistency. The pancakes gained a cult following across both Japan and the internet and has since opened many stores across Asia, the US and now Australia. The cafe itself is extremely aesthetically pleasing and is accompanied by neon lights and beautiful greenery in the form of hanging plants. There are eight different flavours of the pancakes to try, including tiramisu, honey apple and caramelised banana. There are also a variety of delicious drinks to accompany the treats including mango, matcha and strawberry smoothies.

Location: Level 3, Chatswood Station, 67/436 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067

Khao Pla

This popular restaurant serves up Thai food with a modern twist and is the perfect date night spot. A favourite on the menu includes the award winning twice cooked pork ribs with tamarind sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous and are up for tasting something new, the Red Curry with duck, rambutan, pineapple, cherry tomato and kaffir lime leaf is a must try.

Location: 7/370-374 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067

Toastiesmith

Toastiesmith is a relatively new establishment in Chatswood, located opposite the train station on the ground floor of the interchange. With a frequent lunchtime line, this eatery serves anything but your ordinary toastie. The classic ‘eggsmith’ sandwich features sweet bread with scrambled eggs, cheese, corn, chives and spicy tomato relish. Other toast options include the ‘shrimp egg’, ‘wagyu beef’ and the ‘bacon my heart’ toastie. Next time you’re passing through Chatswood, these delicious toasties should be at the top of your lunchtime list!

Location: 12B/436 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067