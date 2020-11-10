Eliza Cusack

The Chatswood Mall market has recently expanded from Thursdays and Fridays to include Saturday’s too. Operating from 9am-9pm, the lively and bustling market is held on Victoria Street outside of the entrance to Westfield. The market hosts a wide variety of different store holders, from jewellery, to fresh produce and tasty treats from all around the world. In addition to the amazing food stalls, there are also regular musical performances and entertainers, making it a great family outing for the upcoming summer.

Our favourites stalls of the moment

Tall Grass Cane Juice

If you are looking to quench your thirst, look no further than the cane juice stall. The owners discovered the juice several years ago at a Brazilian Festival and were shocked that it wasn’t available everywhere and decided to create their own company. The fresh cold pressed juice is naturally sweet, and you have the options to add in fresh additions such as lime or ginger!

Zizi Me

This stall specialises in Korean pan-fried treats and offers a huge range of ‘Hotteok’ which is a type of sweet pancake popular in Korea. Flavours include honey, veggie, bulgogi and red bean & Ccheese.

Sapphire Blink

This trendy clothing stall offers vibrant boutique style clothing for very affordable prices. From party dresses, to belts and shoulder bags this stall is always on top of the newest trends and fashions.

Performers to look out for

Bonzer Ukulele Singing Kollective

This performance group is made up of Ukulele enthusiasts who live around Chatswood. The group has been operating for nearly six years and enjoys performances in many locations around the area. The group is led by Steve Lockwood who encourages those who play the ukulele at home to come and join the community and experience the thrill of playing with a larger group of people.

Donna Cain

Donna Cain is a Soprano singer who has trained with international opera singers in Australia, the UK and the Netherlands. Donna’s corporate clients include NSW Parliament House and she is also a regular performer at many local festivals.

Hooper and O’Toole

Hooper and O’Toole are a guitar and fiddle Irish music duo who play with passion and soul. The pair have a wealth of experience with playing Celtic music and have a large repertoire of popular Irish songs as well as covers and original material.