Isabella Ross

Its official – for the time being, Sydneysiders and NSW residents can now jump on a plane and head to the Northern Territory. In celebration of this exciting news, Sydney Observer has collated a guide on how to mark the mighty Darwin on your next interstate holiday.

Bask in the Sunset:

Darwin is renowned for its beautiful sunsets, with the sky a bold myriad of colours each night. An inexpensive way to admire the view is to take a picnic and sit on the grass area in front of Cullen Beach. There are also a few sunset dinner cruises that could take your fancy. One of my fondest memories is enjoying the glorious sunset at Mindil Beach Casino Resort, where for a small fee, patrons can enjoy the infinity pool and outdoor cocktail bar as the sun goes down.

Crocodile Tours:

For a true-blue Darwin experience, you cannot miss out on seeing a giant croc or two! The Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory has a ginormous crocodile on display, along with lots of other really interesting flora and fauna. A great way to explore Darwin and see crocodiles in their native environment is by doing a Jumping Crocodile Cruise. Sounds bizarre, but essentially you sit in a boat and cruise along one of Darwin’s rivers while the tour guide encourages the crocs to jump out of the water to catch a piece of meat on a stick. As long as all limbs are in the boat it is completely safe – and a delight to experience.

Breathtaking Waterholes:

Most wouldn’t consider Darwin for its swimming spots, especially given the threat of dangerous wildlife, however there are a few spots where you can swim safely. The Buley Rockhole at Litchfield National Park is one sight to see. A multitude of cascading pools, the Buley Rockhole is a great place to visit, with crystal clear water – crocodile free! Just keep an eye on the Litchfield National Park’s website for updates on monsoonal rains which may affect the opportunity to swim.

Admire Aboriginal Art:

Darwin is a big hub for Aboriginal art, so it makes sense that visitors should take the time to admire some of the many lovely galleries throughout the city. When purchasing art, it is important to know the gallery works directly with the artists – for a guide on purchasing Indigenous art read our July Issue Page 20 (digital copy available online).