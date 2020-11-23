Eliza Cusack

With Christmas just around the corner, the festive season is well and truly upon us. Check out these markets in Sydney for the perfect weekend activity.

Northside Produce Markets

Held on the 5th and 19th of December, the Northside Produce Market is in its 21st year of running. Known for its passionate stallholders and exceptional fresh produce, the market is a perfect Saturday morning activity. This year, the market is holding a ‘Behind the Scenes’ tour on the 5th of December. You will be guided by foodie and chef Tawnya Bahr and will have the opportunity to meet the producers of the stalls and listen to their stories, including how they grow and make their goods. Bookings are required so get in quick!

Ted Mack Civic Park, 200 Miller St, North Sydney

The Rocks Christmas Markets

The Rocks Christmas Markets will be held this year from the 4th to the 24th of December. There will be a huge range of activities and events to entertain the whole family. From outdoor pilates, to bauble decorating and Christmas Wreath making. Visiting the Christmas markets is also a great way to give back this season through supporting local makers. There will be a range of local artists and designers showcasing their jewellery, artworks and handmade goods. Live music will also be on show with a variety of live performances from emerging Aussie bands, DJs and buskers across the weekends.

George Street, Playfair Street and Jack Mundey Place, The Rocks

Mosman Christmas Night Markets

If you are looking for a night market, look no further than this festive event held by Mosman Council on the 10th of December from 4:30-9:30 pm. There will be 130 stalls including local produce and gifts that would make amazing stocking stuffers. Previous markets have seen a surprise visit from Santa and Christmas carollers entertaining the crowds!

Mosman Square and Village Green, Myahgah Rd, Mosman