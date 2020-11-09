Regardless of when it is celebrated, NAIDOC Week is an event of national importance for all Australians. A week borne from a day of protest, NAIDOC Week each year reminds us of the ongoing aspirations of our communities as they continue the movement towards justice and equality. ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ recognises that First Nations people have occupied and cared for Australia for over 65,000 years. Importantly, NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians to come together to celebrate not only Indigenous achievement but the history, rich culture, and survival of the oldest continuing living culture on the planet.

“We want all Australians to celebrate that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were Australia’s first explorers, first navigators, first engineers, first farmers, first botanists, first scientists, first diplomats, first astronomers and first artists. That this county has the world’s oldest oral stories, the world’s first maps, and the earliest paintings of ceremony. We are excited by the sheer number and diversity of celebrations and activities that are taking place across the country accommodating social gathering restrictions and social distancing measures because of COVID19. We invite all Australians to take the time to learn, share and participate in these unique celebrations,” shared the National NAIDOC Committee.

For a list of online events happening, visit: https://www.naidoc.org.au/get-involved/naidoc-week-events

Sydney Observer would like to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land and pay our respects to the Darramuragal and Darug people of the Ku-ring-gai area.