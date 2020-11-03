Isabella Ross

Kitchens are the heart of the home – a space where family and friends come together to enjoy some good food, entertain and catch up. Not to mention, the kitchen can also dramatically increase or decrease the value of your home – so choosing the right design changes is key when undergoing renovations. Sydney Observer, in consultation with Sydney Doors has collated the top 3 ways you can transform your kitchen into a stylish showstopper – read on to discover!

Splash Backs:

Glass splash backs are incredibly modern, adding a contemporary touch to your kitchen. There is something to be said about a glass or tile panel. Whether it’s neutral or bold in colour, the splash back is not only an aesthetically pleasing choice but also practical – with the surface being easy to wipe.

Pops of Colour:

Whether it is the cabinet doors, the oven, the appliances or even the tea towels, there are lots of ways to add a pop of colour to your kitchen! Colours that are experiencing a big boom in popularity within the industry include navy blue, sage green or slate grey – nothing too gaudy, but enough to show a bit of personality.

Thrifty Changes:

If your cabinets are still in good condition, a great way to update the kitchen is to change the doors. It’s not as hard as you might think! Sydney Doors can supply new kitchen (and wardrobe) doors, custom made to the sizes you require. You decide the style and colour, and they will be spray painted in good looking, hardwearing polyurethane paint in a matt, satin or high gloss finish. The Hamptons style shaker doors pictured are really popular at the moment and are also a timeless look. The decorative panel on the front of the island bench is the ‘corrugated’ design 3D wall panel, which we also make using 3D wall panels on bar fronts. Accessories such as soft closing hinges and door handles are also available. https://sydneydoors.com.au/