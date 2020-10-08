Eliza Cusack

With sustainable fashion more important than ever, there has never been a greater time to shop at second-hand stores! The benefits of vintage shopping for the environment are endless. Purchasing second-hand clothes as opposed to clothes produced by fast fashion companies has been shown to reduce water footprints and use less chemicals, use less energy in production and also serve as a way of giving back to the community. The fashion industry is said to be responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions as well as endorsing exploitative labour conditions and practices across the globe. Vintage shopping takes a stand against fast fashion and allows you to explore new styles you may have never tried before. We unpack our top three vintage stores to explore this spring.

Vinnies in Glebe

With Vinnies stores dotted all over Sydney, the store on Glebe Point road seems to have something special. The store is packed with a huge array of clothing, including designer clothing and big Australian brands and you are sure to find several unique additions to your closet.

223 Glebe Point Road, Glebe NSW 2037

Storeroom Vintage

Storeroom Vintage is a slightly more expensive vintage gem, but for all the right reasons. The eccentric store sells and trades items to create one of most colourful collections of clothes, brands and pieces in Sydney. Styles range from rock ‘n’ roll to ‘80s pop culture and there is something for everyone.

316-318 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Vintage @313

A local favourite, this second-hand shop is one that Newtowners try to keep a secret! It claims to be one of Sydney’s largest vintage stores and boasts 2 levels of modern vintage pieces. From ‘90s pieces to colourful ski jackets and accessories this thrift shop should be high on your list.

313 King St, Newtown NSW 2042