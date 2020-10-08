Eliza Cusack

Studies have shown that indoor plants can increase mood, productivity and concentration as well as reduce stress and tiredness. Indoor plants can also improve the air quality within your home by absorbing toxins, boosting humidity and also producing oxygen. It can be difficult however, to know which types of plants can survive indoor conditions and how to properly take care of them. Here are three of the some of the best indoor plants that will thrive in your home.

Devil’s Ivy

Devil’s Ivy is an excellent fast-growing vine that can thrive in any area of the house. These plants are very tolerant to drought and don’t need regular fertilisation. Try potting Devil’s Ivy in a hanging basket or place cuttings in glass vases in your living room for a modern look.

Peace Lily

Also known as Spathiphyllum, the Peace Lily has always been a popular house plant and was even featured on NASA’s list of the best air-purifying options. The plant has glossy green leaves and produces white flowers, typically growing between 45-65 cm tall. Try positioning this plant in bright indirect light as this is where they thrive the most. The Peace Lily only needs to be watered once a week during the warmer seasons, and less in winter.

Snake Plant

For an edgier and more unique option, opt for the Snake Plant, also known as Mother-in-Law’s tongue. It gets its name from the pointy tips of the leaves, symbolising the tongue of the Mother-in-Law. The succulent can grow up to 2 metres and is very hard to kill. Try to place it in an area with direct sunlight for a few hours a day and avoid over watering the plant.