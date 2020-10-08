Isabella Ross
Brunch is an iconic pastime in our Aussie culture, spending the late morning enjoying some food with family and friends. Whether it’s sweet or savoury, there are plenty of delicious recipes to try.
RICOTTA TOAST
Recipe courtesy of https://www.womensweeklyfood.com.au/recipes/banana-and-ricotta-on-toast-13792
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup low fat ricotta cheese
- 4 slices of the bread of your choice
- 1 banana
- Drizzle of honey
- Pinch of cinnamon
Method:
- Toast the bread. Divide the ricotta evenly between the 4 slices.
- Add the slices of banana, along with a sprinkle of cinnamon and finally the honey.
SPANISH OMELETTE
Recipe courtesy of https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/real-spanish-omelette
Ingredients:
- 500g mini potatoes
- 1 white onion
- 150ml olive oil
- 2 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 6 eggs
Method:
- Cut the potatoes into bite sized pieces, along with chopping the onion. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and stew the potatoes and onion gently for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Strain the oil from the potato/onion mixture and set the oil aside.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and then stir in the potato/onion mixture, parsley and seasoning such as salt and pepper.
- Heat a little of the strained oil onto a pan and tip the new eggy mixture and cook on a moderate heat. Proceed to steam until the egg mixture is cooked and flip the omelette in half to finish.
PROTEIN PANCAKES
Recipe courtesy of https://www.thecreativebite.com/light-fluffy-banana-protein-pancakes/
Ingredients:
- 40g vanilla protein powder
- 1 large ripe banana
- Pinch of cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 2 large eggs
- Serve with fruit / honey
Method:
- In two bowls, separate the yolks from the egg whites, putting the yolks in one bowl and the whites in the other. Beat the egg whites for 2 minutes until soft peaks form.
- Add the egg yolks to the beaten egg whites, along with the remaining ingredients and beat until smooth.
- Heat a pan over a low heat and scoop some of the mixture onto the pan and cook for 60 to 90 seconds on each side. Serve with your choice of sides.