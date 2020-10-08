Isabella Ross

Brunch is an iconic pastime in our Aussie culture, spending the late morning enjoying some food with family and friends. Whether it’s sweet or savoury, there are plenty of delicious recipes to try.

RICOTTA TOAST

Recipe courtesy of https://www.womensweeklyfood.com.au/recipes/banana-and-ricotta-on-toast-13792

Ingredients:

1/3 cup low fat ricotta cheese

4 slices of the bread of your choice

1 banana

Drizzle of honey

Pinch of cinnamon

Method:

Toast the bread. Divide the ricotta evenly between the 4 slices. Add the slices of banana, along with a sprinkle of cinnamon and finally the honey.

SPANISH OMELETTE

Recipe courtesy of https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/real-spanish-omelette

Ingredients:

500g mini potatoes

1 white onion

150ml olive oil

2 tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley

6 eggs

Method:

Cut the potatoes into bite sized pieces, along with chopping the onion. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and stew the potatoes and onion gently for 20 to 30 minutes. Strain the oil from the potato/onion mixture and set the oil aside. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and then stir in the potato/onion mixture, parsley and seasoning such as salt and pepper. Heat a little of the strained oil onto a pan and tip the new eggy mixture and cook on a moderate heat. Proceed to steam until the egg mixture is cooked and flip the omelette in half to finish.

PROTEIN PANCAKES

Recipe courtesy of https://www.thecreativebite.com/light-fluffy-banana-protein-pancakes/

Ingredients:

40g vanilla protein powder

1 large ripe banana

Pinch of cinnamon

1/4 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

Serve with fruit / honey

Method: