Eliza Cusack

With warm summer nights and longer hours of daylight approaching us, here are some of the best spots to pack a picnic and some after work drinks and watch the sunset over Sydney’s beautiful harbour.

Larkin Street Lookout, Waverton

This beautiful lookout is only a 10-minute walk from Waverton station. Located at the Waverton Peninsula Reserve, the lookout offers stunning postcard views, especially after sunset when the city’s skyscrapers light up the skyline.

Observatory Hill, Wynyard

Arguably the best spot in Sydney to watch the sunset, the lookout from Observatory Hill never disappoints. With direct views of the harbour bridge, you can sit perched upon the hill and relax with takeaway dinner as the sun goes down over the harbour.

Manns Point, Greenwich

For a more secluded lookout location to see more of the city skyline, Mann’s Point is the perfect location. You can access the lookout from Prospect Street, and you will find a large waterfront reserve that overlooks Parramatta River.

Milk Beach, Vaucluse

If you’re hoping to watch the sunset from a beach instead, look no further than Milk Beach. Located near Nielsen Park, the beach has an amazing view of the Harbour Bridge. If you have some extra time, consider walking along the Hermitage Foreshore Footpath. This hike is part of the Rose Bay to Watsons Bay Walk and allows you to explore secluded beaches and beautiful bays, all with panoramic views of the city.