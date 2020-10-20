Isabella Ross

October, otherwise known as Small Business Month, is the time for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to seek expert advice to grow their business. NSW Small Business Month is run by the NSW Government, being the only dedicated festival for small business in the state. From the 1st to the 31st there will be a range of free and low-cost activities that Aussies can get involved in, some of which we have included below.

There is no denying that 2020 has been a fraught time for SMEs who have been dealt with countless blows such as the bushfires, COVID and the restrictions that have come in conjunction. Data from 2019 shows that there are approximately 785,866 small businesses in NSW, with the rate growing by 2.9% each year. That means there are a lot of SMEs that could do with some inexpensive expertise! Whether it’s strengthening your adaptability, financial security or capacity to grow your business digitally, there is something for everyone to learn. “Businesspeople are doing it particularly tough this year, so we see this as a way of lifting their spirits and making them feel good about themselves,” said Mayor Jennifer Anderson.

Business Connect Program:

Another handy resource that SMEs should look into is the Business Connect Program. Providing business advisory services and training skills for start-ups and enterprises, the program encourages a sustainable increase in business confidence. Support includes:

Providing general and specialist business advice and government information to start-ups and SMEs.

Promoting business growth through innovation, improving resilience and boosting productivity.

Supporting digital readiness and regional business development.

For migrants, there are also lots of help available via the Community Migrant Resource Centre, also a part of Business Connect.

To register in the Business Connect Program, visit: https://business-connect-register.industry.nsw.gov.au/pages/home3.html