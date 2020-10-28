WHAT EXACTLY IS JOJOBA?

Pronounced ‘ho-ho-ba’, Jojoba oil is extracted from the fruit of the Jojoba tree, Simmondsia Chinensis, a hearty evergreen. Jojoba oil contains many essential fatty acids, powerful antioxidants and vitamins. It’s naturally rich in Vitamins A, D and E, and works to regenerate skin cells. It also contains fatty acids Omega 6 and 9 which are antiviral and work to repair damaged skin cells – something we are all in need of to ensure our skin looks reenergised. Interestingly, Jojoba oil is actually a liquid wax which is why it is lighter and less greasy than other oils and less likely to clog your pores.

THE BRAND TO TRUST:

For a great Aussie-owned brand, EveryBody is the perfect choice! They are all about giving life to skin naturally, harnessing the natural yet potent benefits of Jojoba oil. Their 100% pure cold-extracted Jojoba oil is suitable for everybody, every day. It’s extracted from the seed of the Jojoba plant, and undergoes a process of cold extraction, which preserves the oil’s unique characteristics. Even better, it actually absorbs quickly and easily into the skin without leaving that awful oily sensation. Sydney Observer recommends the following products:

Jojoba Oil – EveryBody’s most popular product! It comes in five sizes, (60ml, 120ml, 250ml, 500ml and 1000ml, starting at $29.95).

Face Exfoliating Scrub – $42.45

Face Cream – $42.45

Aromatic Jojoba with Essential Oil, LEMONGRASS, BERGAMOT, GERANIUM, MINT– $8.95

WHY YOU NEED IT:

For those wondering what Jojoba can be used for – the benefits are endless! The top 10 include:

Soothing all types of dermatitis and skin conditions Sunburn Moisturising skin Stretch marks Reducing fine lines and wrinkles Wound healing Minimising scars Treating acne and breakouts Regulating pigmentation Dry hair and scalp

So, get in quick! With summer fast approaching, now is the time to achieve that glowy energised complexion – and who better to help than EveryBody Jojoba.

https://everybodyjojoba.com.au/ / @everybody_jojoba (Instagram)