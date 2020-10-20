Isabella Ross

For those who are lucky to have a formal this year, here is some fashion inspiration to get you excited for the fun event ahead!

Shimmery Silks:

Get ready to sparkle in photos, because this trend is hot on the market for the formal season. A shimmery fabric, whether it is silver, gold or blush, is gratifying on all skin tones. There is a fine line however, as outright sequins do run the risk of appearing tacky. Accessorising with thought is the way to pull off this look – think a nude clutch, white corsage and blush heels – fabulous!

Backless Dresses:

Whether it is a criss-cross or open style, backless dress designs are currently all-the-rage. When done tastefully, this cut of fabric can be incredibly flattering for many body types. Just make sure not to show too much skin, as it is a school formal! This style looks great with an up-do hairstyle or low bun.

Accessorise Boldly:

According to Finder.com.au, statement colour shoes are all the rage in formal wear. Nothing too outlandishly bold like neon, the pop of colour on the heel adds a bit of drama to the overall look, rather than subtracting from it. So, for example, pair a silver dress with a soft pink heel or a black dress with a red heel. WhoWhatWear.com.au is seeing huge interest revenue in chunky gold hoops in the jewellery department – nothing too big or too small. In terms of brands, for higher-end products, Reliquia Jewellery is renowned for their quality materials and craftsmanship.