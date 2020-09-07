Isabella Ross

There is nothing better for the Spring weather than delicious and refreshing smoothies. Whether you are someone who works chaotic hours and has difficulty organising a substantial breakfast, or someone conscious about their health, here are some fresh and fruity smoothie recipes perfect for breakfast.

A handy tip – if you are short on time and want to save a buck, using frozen fruit is a good alternative. The fruit still holds the same flavour and nutrients and it can actually save you lots of time. Using some zip lock bags, label each bag according to the day of the week, and then separate each of the necessary smoothie ingredients into the respective bags. By doing this, you can simply grab one fruit-filled zip lock bag in the morning, pop it into the blender with the liquid ingredients and voila!

Smoothie 1:

Coconut Water

Handful of blueberries

1 banana

Spoon full of yoghurt

2 tsp. of honey

Smoothie 2:

1 banana

Spoon full of yoghurt

2 tsp. of honey

Milk of your choice

Smoothie 3: