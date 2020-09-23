Eliza Cusack

With hot summer nights quickly approaching, a picnic with friends and a view is the perfect way to unwind. Sydney boasts some of the most beautiful picnic spot locations for your next weekend catch-up.

Wendy’s Secret Garden

You will find the perfect romantic picnic spot at Wendy’s Secret Garden in Lavender Bay. The story behind the gardens is beautiful and goes back to when Wendy and her renowned artist husband Brett Whitely lived in Lavender bay from 1970-1990. After her husband’s death in 1992, Wendy was grief stricken and began to clean up the mess of rubbish and overgrown plants at the foot of her house. Over many years Wendy created a whimsical garden filled with colour and beauty. Located just a 5-10-minute walk from Milsons Point station, the gardens are free and open to the public where you will find amazing spots for a picnic with a stunning view of the harbour.

Royal Botanical Gardens

The Royal Botanical Gardens are one of the greatest places to unwind, read your book in the sun or meet up with friends for a picnic. The gardens are also beautiful to stroll through and explore the rose garden, the oriental garden and the herb garden among many others. There are also ponds and greenhouses in the park making it a perfect location to explore with the kids on a Sunday afternoon.

Observatory Hill

If you are looking for a picnic spot with one of the best views of the Sydney skyline and harbour, you can’t go past Observatory Hill. The park and popular picnic area have panoramic views of the harbour bridge and is also home to public artwork and an exercise station. There are multiple bus services that stop near the park and it is a short walk from Wynyard station. Built in 1853, the Sydney Observatory is the country’s first observatory and is open to the public all year round.