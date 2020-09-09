Tayla Foster

The ‘R U OK?’ Foundation is a nationally recognised suicide prevention charity designed to empower and inspire individuals around the world to connect with one another on a deep level. The prospective vision of the foundation is to live in a world where it isn’t taboo for someone to express their feelings openly and freely to another person in fear of rejection and judgement. Their motto, “a conversation could save a life” speaks of the simplicity in making another person’s day brighter just by simply asking them, ‘are you okay?’

Depression is a deadly silent killer, with suicide being the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44. A phone call, a question and the knowledge that someone is willing to listen is all it takes sometimes. So, what should you do this September 10? R U OK Day is designed to engage Australians to connect with people in the community they may have concerns about, encouraging them to seek further help and to follow up to ensure support is being provided.

For Ku-ring-gai Council locals, there is an inspiring online event that our readers are encouraged to look into. On Thursday September 10 from 6:30pm7:30pm, listen online and be inspired by the growth of former Detective Sergeant Simon Gillard, who spent his career investigating major crimes in Sydney and as a result developed complex PTSD and depression. Even when he believed the depression had got the better of him, Simon found a way to create meaning, purpose and passion again which allowed him to move forward and help others.

To book visit: http://www.kmc.nsw.gov.au/Things_to_do/Events_activities/Whats_on/R_U_Okay_-_A_police_officers_journey_with_PTSD_and_depression

Remember to reach out, support and show your love – it just may save a life. https://www.ruok.org.au/