Eliza Cusack

Team members (from left to right): Jake Delaney, Jeremy Bourgeois, Lawrence Robertson, Justin James, Jordan Smith, Blake Smith and Luke McDonald.

The Grand Slam/Bisous Estate tennis team played in the finals at Naremburn on Saturday the 19th of September, beating Voyager convincingly. Sydney Badge is the most prestigious and oldest running tennis competition in the Sydney metro area and has been running since 1912.

Justin James, Troy McDonald, Luke McDonald and Stuart Tompson have been mates for 20 years and have come together to create the team and most importantly, an amazing atmosphere for players and spectators. Team member Max Purcell recently made it all the way through to the Doubles Final of the Australian Open and is currently number 42 in the world. Max also qualified for the French Open and is currently on the European Tour. Two of the team’s players, Jake Delaney and Jordan Smith narrowly lost to Alexander Zverev who just lost in the US Open Final.

Justin’s Vineyard Bisous Estate sponsored the team as well as high end fashion label Camilla. This was the first time a prestigious fashion brand has ever sponsored a tennis team in NSW. Camilla provided the shorts for the men to wear which created a great buzz amongst the crowd thanks to their signature Camilla design of unique patterns and bright colours.

The match at Naremburn drew a large crowd, particularly amongst young junior tennis players who got the chance to watch the players they admire and look up to. Team member Justin James wants to emphasise how tennis can play a role in mental health, particularly amidst the pandemic; “Anything outdoors is great for mental health, especially with everything going on with COVID-19. It’s important that the young kids see the pedigree players as it gives them something to aspire to. Engaging the local community through sport is really important as well and that’s what we saw on Saturday.”