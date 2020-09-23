The Better Business Partnership is offering a range of energy and water rebates to businesses in northern Sydney to help them cut running costs and become more sustainable. The Better Business Partnership is a free council-funded business sustainability program on Sydney’s North Shore, supporting businesses in Ku-ring-gai, North Sydney and Willoughby. Better Business Partnership members can get free independent advice and support to help their business be more successful and sustainable.

The program is offering business owners three new rebates to help them cut energy costs and reduce water use. A rebate of up to $2000 is on offer for energy efficiency projects such as lighting upgrades, lighting sensors and timers and energy efficient air conditioning and refrigeration. Projects must show electricity savings in replacing old equipment with new more efficient equipment.

For businesses wanting to install solar panels, up to $1000 is on offer for solar PV systems sized between 5kW and 10kW and up to $2000 for solar PV systems above 10kW. Solar batteries must be paired with any solar panel system.

The third rebate of up to $1000 is for water saving devices through Ku-ring-gai Council’s Water Smart rebate program. This includes water efficiency measures such as permeable surfaces, green roofs, rain gardens and rainwater tanks. To be eligible for the rebates, businesses must be based in Ku-ring-gai, hold a current ABN and be a member of the Better Business Partnership. Membership is free and more details are available on council’s Better Business Partnership rebate page.