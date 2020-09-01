Tayla Foster

Are you feeling stuck in the busy buzz of city life? Do you fight the urge to pack up the car and escape to the country? Why not enjoy the wide open plains and smoke-free country air with a trip two hours south to the tidy and historical town of Bathurst. The well-known town of Bathurst is located on the Macquarie River 207 kilometre’s south west of Sydney along the Great Western Highway. Being one of Australia’s oldest inland cities, the famous town has countless historical sites, buildings and monuments to visit, all the while sipping on a heartwarming hot chocolate from one of the many cosy cafes located in the heart of the town.

A Rich History:

Bathurst is often referred to as the Gold Country as it was the site of the first gold discovery and where the first gold rush occurred in Australia. Bathurst was founded in 1814 and was independently settled upon and as such were followed later in the year by surveyor George Evans who named the plains after Lord Bathurst, British Secretary of State for War and the Colonies. The town was subsequently named Bathurst by Governor Lachlan Macquarie. Such a rich history can be enjoyed in museums, historical sites and educational camps that teach students about the ‘golden’ era of the gold rush.

Something for Adults:

Wineries have paved the way for a getaway and 18 and over night life, sprinkled generously throughout the slopes of the countryside and are only a simple walk away from the rumble and tumble of the V8 raceway. Such wineries can be located within the picturesque and fascinating villages of Perthville, Rockley, Trunkey Creek, Yetholme, Sunny Corner, Peel, Wattle Flat, Sofala and Hill End, of the Bathurst region.

Wattle Flat:

When travelling north of the picturesque country region why not visit the beautiful country village of Wattle Flat. It is a perfect place to plan a stop. The impressive stone white splashed buildings stand as a long serving memory of a time when 40,000 people called the town home at the height of the gold rush.