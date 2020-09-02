Tayla Foster

You’ve planned the perfect outfit and ensured that have the right shoes, the perfect top and skirt, but what is missing? The right accessory for your outfit!? Why not jazz up your wardrobe with a few simple and affordable accessories. Fashion trends come and go, but something that always lives on is the memory and even cringe worthy moments they bring when reminiscing over old photos. Avoid that cringe worthy moment by accessorising with the top 3 hacks this spring season.

Scrunch it Up:

Scrunchies are the new craze making its way back into the fashion world after a long sabbatical from the early 1990’s. Scrunchies are now known as both a wrist fashion accessory made popular again by media crazes such as Tik Tok and Instagram. With a range of brand-new patterns, fabrics and colours there is a scrunchie for absolutely everybody.

Shoes Over Pants:

Shoes being accessoried over pants and being draped up and around the leg are a new element of expression in the shoe industry. It doesn’t matter if you’re out to Sunday brunch with the girls, a fancy and romantic dinner or even heading into the office throughout the week. You can wrap a pair of strappy heels around the ankle of your cigarette pants, jeans, or slacks, or even throw on a pair of suede knee high boots for a day walk.

Maxi Faux Leather Coats:

Want to look like Hallie Berry in the times of cat woman? Bring back another fun craze this spring with maxi faux leather coats. If you wish to look fierce and high fashion or sweet with a grunge twist, these long-line pieces are perfect for you. Switch things up by rocking a bold colour like red, green or purple to stand out this spring.