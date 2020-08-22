Eliza Cusack

Having recently been on a farm getaway up the coast for a couple of days, I couldn’t believe how relaxing it was to escape from the craziness that Sydney often brings with it. There’s something about being completely secluded and having cows as your main company that really brings you back to the present moment. With current COVID restrictions meaning we most likely won’t be holidaying outside of NSW for a while, why not make the most of the beautiful rural landscape for a change.

BOWRAL:

Bowral is one of the most picturesque towns less than an hour and a half from Sydney that offers the charms of a country town with farm stays just outside of the centre. Airbnb offers a large range of small farm cottages located on properties just outside of Bowral where you can experience all the countryside has to offer plus still enjoy the comforts of restaurants and stores not too far away.

BILPIN:

If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, the Blue Mountains offer just that. Bilpin Country Lodge is a large lodge with a big variety of animals to feed and pat making it perfect for a family getaway. If you’re looking for a more luxurious stage, Basil’s Brush is a beautiful colonial farmhouse that is just minutes away from the town of Bangalow. The property was an old dairy farm and boasts three queen-sized bedrooms with a view of the cheerful cows that surround the property. Stepping away from the chaos of the city and into the charms of the countryside can do wonders for your mind and body’s stress-levels.