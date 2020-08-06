Tayla Foster

With the borders on strict lockdown the thought of a weekend getaway or even a well-deserved break seems further and further out of reach. Why not travel within the NSW border? Why not see the beauty within your own state before venturing out of it? A popular holiday destination that has been the playing the happy medium between a camping and hiking holiday as opposed to a coastal summer destination is The Entrance. For over 40 years families, friends and couples have visited this destination for some hard-earned R&R, experiencing the best of summer and winter activities.

The Entrance is a district centre and town in the Central Coast region of New South Wales, Australia. After the heartwarming and family destination of Kangaroo Valley and before the party coastal region of Forster, The Entrance is located in the very heart of country meeting coastal. Set between the calm waters of Tuggerah Lake and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, The Entrance is an aquatic playground. It’s a popular spot for family holidays.

With weekly food and wine markets, mountains to hike, pristine beach walks as well as beautiful resorts set for couples, groups of friends and the perfect destination for families in dire need of some bonding time. Let the kids enjoy the weekly stage shows of Peppa Pig and a Willy Wonka themed scavenger hunt, parents can enjoy the local cuisine and delicacies.

Social distancing practices are implemented for all family friendly activities to which are exclusive but not limited to large and small groups. A great way to get the family involved are fun fitness activities offered in Tuggerah in the heart of The Entrance. Bungee Fitness Tuggerah offers fitness classes range from light beginner levels to high paced advanced levels! Whilst we can acknowledge this may be more beneficial to adults, there is a fun inflatable form of exercise located in the heart of Tuggerah entitled “Obstacool”. Obstacool is an exciting new program that travels the country sharing the fun and getting Aussie kids active.

With the world slowly lulling into another lockdown, why not book in such a perfect destination holiday within NSW for the entire family to enjoy?