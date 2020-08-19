Tayla Foster

Do you want to master the decor of the best room in your home? Perhaps implement Feng Shui in the room to suit the aesthetic you and your partner are yearning for? But how do you forge two ideas into one pleasing neutral tone that suits two different people? Through the art of master decorating!

Let’s Get Colourful

Setting a tone for one’s master bedroom starts with a simple colour palette. Pick a colour that speaks to your taste. White’s and pastel colours are perfect for those seeking a sense of sophistication to be brought to their room. It is also great for first home buyers in their very first master bedroom. Deep reds, earthy tones and other fiery colours exude passion. Yellows and apricot colours are perfect for a bright and happy ambience.

Feng Shui

The design and placement of one’s furniture speaks volumes about the aesthetic, tone and mannerisms of the couple. Choose the right bed to reflect your personal style. Being one of the focal points, you need to choose the right bed to light up the look of the bedroom. It is all about sizing the bed in comparison to the size of the room. It is essential the bed is the centre focus of the room and that is not too big, not overtly small, but just right for the size of the room. Another handy Feng Shui tip is to ensure no furniture is directly in line with the door, so as not to have your back facing the door.

Other Handy Pieces

The placement of a statement chair or chaise is perfect for lazy Sundays spent reading by the window accompanied by a cup of tea that can easily be handed off to eloquent wooden miniature side tables. Catch a glimpse of your relaxing Sunday morning when you look across to your “Get ready station” that works as both a dressing table and desk accompanied by a free-standing mirror, the perfect mixture of elegant and sophisticated vanity.

Declutter

Minimise clutter in your master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe with a designated side for each individual. This allows for each member to maintain individual ownership over their personalised items and to have space to neatly organise how they’d like their belongings kept. It both helps with the tone of the room and alleviates the amount of bickering among couples!

A couple’s bedroom speaks volumes to their style and the love they have for one another in one big representation.