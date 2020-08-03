Tayla Foster



A parent’s weekday nightmare, when the crumpled-up pieces of paper from the bottom of a child’s bag is placed on the table filled with sticky textures and dread. The argument begins, with a promise of getting it done later, further developing into a screaming match between parent and child shackled with the constraints of frustration, confusion and a sheer lack of interest. You’ve been battling with your child, your frustration with the school and have work of your own to do. The day in, day out arguments beg the question, is it too much, or not enough?

Too Much?

Parents are bombarded with the weekly homework tasks that cause children stress and anxiety. One might argue that they have been at school all day learning and the homework is the added stress for parents who ultimately play the role of teacher, mediator and coach every afternoon. One mother told Sydney Observer; “It honestly baffles me that these teachers think they can get all of this work done every day! They’re kids, just let them be kids.” Such a sentiment is shared among many parents across Sydney feeling helpless for their child being weighed down with an impossible task every single week.

Not Enough?

Across a number of Sydney’s primary schools, homework and revision tasks are not provided to students at all. The work that has been sent home often not adhering to the syllabus does little to help them independently establish what they have learnt and process that information at their age level. One parent tells Sydney Observer, “How are we supposed to help our children succeed if the ones who are shaping their future success will not provide them with the essential tools?”

Are our school teachers handing out too much homework or not providing enough? A recommended homework scheme that is dedicated to the particular strengths and areas of desired improvement for each child is imperative for our younger generations as they grow to work and lead.