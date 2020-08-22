Eliza Cusack

With summer around the corner and most of us having gained a bit of ‘quarantine-weight’ thanks to the pandemic, now is the time more than ever to take a good hard look at your diet. Making an easy switch from your favourite junk food will create better habits and over time reduce those unhealthy cravings.

Baked veggie chips instead of fries:

When you’re craving something salty, instead of going for hot chips loaded with salt and oil try making your own healthy version at home. All you have to do is choose your preferred vegetable such as carrots or sweet potatoes, slice them up into chip style pieces, add some sea salt and a little extra virgin olive oil on the top and bake until crispy. You can even make your own sauce at home by combining reduced-fat mayonnaise, garlic, Dijon mustard and lemon juice together to create a home-style aioli!

Protein balls instead of pastries:

To get your sweet fix and make a healthier dessert alternative, go for some chocolate protein balls. Combine oats, nut butter, honey, dark chocolate, flax seeds and some dates in a blender and then roll into little balls and put into the fridge. The great thing about these protein balls is you can change up the recipe every time, so you never get sick of them. You can add protein powder, coconut and even cinnamon to add some extra sweetness and flavour.

Fruit infused sparkling water instead of soft drinks:

A standard can of soft drink can contain nearly 10 teaspoons of sugar, which far exceeds the daily recommended limit. If you love to soft drink with your meals, try this alternative instead. To get that refreshing taste of a soft drink simply crush up or mix in fruit such as strawberries, lime or pineapple into some sparkling water for a drink that is naturally sweet.