Dipti Singh

As part of the Black Lives Matter movement, millions of supporters not only took to the streets to condemn racial injustice but also to their wallets to fund black-owned companies. Black innovators, musicians, businesspeople and common citizens alike have all made major differences to culture, both locally and internationally. Now is the time to reassess our buying behaviours and embrace black-owned enterprises that sell things that most of us already purchase, including beauty products. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.

Pat McGrath Labs

Known simply as ‘mother’ to the beauty industry, Pat McGrath is a legend as she is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the world. Pat McGrath Labs makeup line is without a doubt one of the most exciting beauty brands we’ve ever seen. We are introduced to new pigments, shadows and lip colours with each new launch injecting a little fantasy and glamour into our lives.

Shea Moisture

It is family-owned, natural, organically certified, sustainably grown and crafted from ingredients of ethical origin. Shea Moisture is a collection of hair, skin and body products that is soft on the face and on the wallet too. We recommend you buy a bottle or two of their Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Lotion during your next supermarket trip!

Juvia’s Place

Juvia’s Place was built by Nigerian-born Chichi Eburu, who has made an incredible brand and name for herself. Juvia ‘s Place provides the finest, most vibrantly pigmented basics for your lips, face and eyes to carry you from the city to the Caribbean islands, and anywhere in between.

Bush Medijina

In Australia, Bush Medijina is produced by Indigenous women who use natural botanicals and bush recipes handed down over generations. They make an amazing range of incredible balms, beauty oils, and body butters – like the Breathe Easy Balm, which features eucalyptus and peppermint mixed into a foundation of beeswax and coco oil.